Hallmark, Accedo Expand Partnership for New Streaming Service, Hallmark+

Hallmark has extended its partnership with Accedo to elevate the features of its newly rebranded streaming service, Hallmark+, which officially launched Sept. 10th.

Hallmark+ integrates ad-free viewing with exclusive retail and product offers. As part of the launch, Hallmark tapped Accedo to incorporate multiple new features into the Hallmark+ service.

New features include:

Unauthenticated homepage: This feature allows potential users to access Hallmark+ without having to sign up.

Conditional containers: Conditional containers display content tailored to individual user preferences, behaviors and login status.

Gifting options: New gifting options allow viewers to purchase and send Hallmark+ subscriptions.

Design facelift: The interface has been redesigned with a more intuitive, user-friendly, and visually appealing look, Hallmark said.

“The support we received from the Accedo team during this intense period was unwavering. Utilizing Accedo One platform to further grow and expand our offering has accelerated our progress tremendously, allowing us to bring Hallmark+ to market fast and greatly optimize our internal resources.” says Lusha Bodie, SVP Technology, Hallmark Media.

“We are highly impressed with the Hallmark team, its ambitious vision, and the new direction of Hallmark+. We believe this will greatly benefit its loyal customers. It is especially encouraging to see Hallmark leveraging several new key features of Accedo One in its re-launch.” says Fredrik Andersson, SVP, Accedo SaaS Products.