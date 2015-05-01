Green Bay Packers Score Vitec EZ TV for Lambeau Field

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. – Vitec is making the Lambeau leap, as the video solutions provider has been chosen by the Green Bay Packers to delivery high-definition content to more than 600 LCD TVs in Lambeau Field.

Vitec’s EZ TV comes with an end-to-end streaming video system that displays H.264 video with ultra-low latency over IP networks throughout the main concourse. Equipped with modules to control television end points via set-top boxes, which provide central channel management, volume and power control.

Lambeau Field administrators have complete control of the user experience, selecting which channels to view on any TV in the stadium. The system is flexible and customizable, allowing for the EZ TV system to be further developed.