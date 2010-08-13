Grass Valley to show new, updated products at IBC2010

Grass Valley will have a variety of new and updated products on display at IBC2010 including the Elite 1000 GreenPower transmitter line and DVB-T2 exciter.

The Elite 1000 GreenPower UHF transmitter line features 50V LDMOS technology and boasts an output power of up to 9.6kW DVB per unit with an energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter series. Using real-time Digital Adaptive Precorrection, the Elite 1000 GreenPower line provides leading-edge DTV transmission efficiency, optimized output power, exemplary signal quality and high redundancy.

The DVB-T2, exciter, already proven in the UK for the World Cup, is designed for analog broadcasters switching directly to DVB-T2 or for digital providers wanting to upgrade to DVB-T2 for greater bandwidth efficiency.

See Grass Valley at IBC Stands 1.E02 and 1.D11.