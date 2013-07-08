Grass Valley to Demo Edius 7 at IBC 2013

SAN FRANCISCO — Grass Valley has announced that it will demo Edius 7, the latest version of its nonlinear video editing application, for the first time at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.



Edius 7 is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512 GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory for super-intensive media operations, such as multilayer 4K and 3D editing.



In addition to support for a wide range of Grass Valley hardware, Edius 7, which will be released in 3Q13, is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox, with support for AJA Video Systems hardware scheduled for 4Q413. This gives Edius users greater flexibility to integrate into a variety of environments with one editing interface that can be used for newsfield, newsroom desktop and finishing editing for delivery to mobile devices, Internet-connected platforms, traditional television, and for theatrical release. Edius 7 also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.



Additional enhanced functionality within Edius 7 includes an improved 4K workflow, support for the latest file formats (including XAVC/XAVC S and AVC-Ultra), automatic program update checking, updated MPEG and H.264/AVC performance, faster handling of large quantities of still image files (JPG, TGA, DPX, and others), and a Gaussian blur filter to apply better quality blurring and to prevent MoirÈ pattern aliasing artifacts.



Edius 7 supports any mix of SD, HD, 2K, and 4K resolution on the timeline in real-time, with editing performance increasing as CPU power increases. Edius 7 has also been optimized for multicore and Intel fourth-generation Core i CPU systems.



Edius 7 will be available in Pro and Elite versions. Edius Pro 7 is targeted at the professional, stand-alone user. Edius Elite 7 is aimed at editors working collaboratively within network-connected production environments, and features seamless integration with GV Stratus nonlinear production tools and Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage with the ability for multiple edit stations to edit-in-place, record directly to K2, and simultaneously edit live video while being ingested (Simul Edit). GV Stratus integration will be available by September 2013.



Upgrade information along with a free 30-day trial of Edius Pro 7 are available at the Edius website. Those who have purchased Edius Pro 6.5 or hardware bundles including Edius Pro 6.5 from June 1, 2013 onward will be eligible for a free upgrade to Edius Pro 7. Upgrade information will be available on the Edius Pro 7 webpage when Edius 7 is released.



Grass Valley will be in stands 1.D11 and 1.E02 at IBC.