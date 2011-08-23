Grass Valley Spotlighting Workflow Enhancement at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Grass Valley is preparing to debut several new products at the IBC Show that are intended to enhance television production workflows. These include innovations in transmission, routing, automation, and more.



Leading the list is the company’s new 3G Transmission system that lets production companies to combine fiber and triax cable without the need for additional conversion gear, allowing them to use whatever methodology is better suited for a particular broadcast application. Grass will also be showing enhancements to its Trinx routing system, as well as a flexible Ignite automation platform that allows implementers to use third-party equipment to achieve the as sophisticated or simple an automated broadcast environment at they like.



Stand visitors will also be treated to the unveiling of “a high octane premiere,” something that is “guaranteed to tear up the track,” and a product that the company is keeping under tight wraps until show time.



Grass Valley will be at stands 1.E02, 1.D11 and OE301.

