Grass Valley Simplifies Playout with DIY Solution

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has launched a new offering, Playout Xpress, that is designed to help customers quickly respond to consumer demands by quickly rolling out new services.

Karl Mehring, senior commercial director, playout for Grass Valley, noted that “in today's dynamically shifting media market, customers need to engage with global audiences that can no longer be reached through one or two platforms. Playout is crucial to enabling customers to spin services up and down quickly in the most cost efficient way possible. Our portfolio of playout solutions is designed to support everything from high density, enterprise-level applications to cloud-native systems that meet the needs of temporary pop up channels, and we are excited to launch Playout Xpress to further expand our offering."

With Playout Express, broadcasters and rights holders can quickly originate more content, across more pop-up feeds and social media, without the overhead of complex and lengthy installation projects. GV Playout Xpress was built to be deployable, by the customer, within a day, the company noted.

Users can easily define their specific requirements and it supports up to four channels of playout.