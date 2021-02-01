Grass Valley Integrates Software Switcher Panel into Media Processing Platform

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has introduced the GV K-Frame on AMPP application suite, which delivers a SaaS version of its K-Frame switchers engine for its Agile Media Processing Platform. This is part of GV’s range of AMPP-connected systems designed to assist with cloud-based video production.

The GV K-Frame on AMPP includes Kayenne, Karrera, Korona and KSP control surfaces as part of the suite. It also features three M/Es and four keyers with 2D DPM per M/E, enabling it to use the same UI and control surfaces as other K-Frame platforms.

AMPP-connected platforms can scale as required without upfront buildout and deliver flexible I/O with access to any source on the AMPP fabric, GV said. Responsive and frame-accurate cloud-hosted performance are available via GV’s intelligent timing technology system operations.

The GV AMPP is part of the GV Media Universe, an ecosystem of cloud-based tools and services for live media production.

“[W]ith GV K-Frame on AMPP, users can immediately transfer [their] intuitive knowledge—along with their existing show files—to cloud-based video production,” said Marco Lopez, general manager of live production, Grass Valley. “We are proud to say that the first deployment of GV K-Frame on AMPP is on-air with a customer now.”