Grass Valley demonstrates EDIUS 6 on Intel second-generation Core processor

Intel provided a technological preview of the Grass Valley EDIUS 6 nonlinear editing software at the Intel Forum 2011 in Japan, Jan. 18.

At the Tokyo press conference, Intel highlighted its newly announced second-generation Intel Core processor, embedded with Intel Quick Sync Video technology.

Grass Valley presented a technology preview of a forthcoming update to EDIUS 6, which has been fully optimized for the new Intel processor for hardware encoding support for H.264 videos and allows for faster-than-real-time encoding of full HD (1920 x 1080) H.264 videos on a broad range of computers, from notebook PCs to desktop PCs, using the new second-generation Core processor.

More than 500 laptop and desktop PC platform designs are expected from all major computer manufacturers worldwide based on this new processor family. The EDIUS 6 update enables users to export to Blu-ray or to the AVCHD format faster than real time directly from the EDIUS timeline.