Grass Valley Bundle Now Features Cisco IP Switches

MONTREAL—As part of an ongoing partnership, Grass Valley and Cisco are offering a new product bundle that features Cisco Switches that is available directly from Grass Valley. The Cisco Nexus 9200 and 9300 kits now provide the integrated commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) IP network infrastructure, licenses and support required for all GV IP-enabled products, ensuring compatibility with GV’s IP Broadcast Data Center systems.

When the Cisco IP fabric is combined with GV’s IP-enabled cameras, servers, production switchers and other gear, it provides a tested system for reliable audio, video and ancillary data flows over an IP network. The initial stage of this new agreement allows GV to integrate COTS IP network switches into its gear for creating zero-drop, non-blocking multicast networks for media.

In addition, GV has announced it will be reselling Data Center Network Management, which unifies and automates Cisco Nexus infrastructure for data center management across Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches. The DCNM server provides close control and monitoring of the IP fabric and will handle complex scenarios, while also providing an interface to the GV Convergent control system for overarching transparent control of a hybrid SDI/IP network.