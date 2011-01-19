Golden Eagle Broadcasting employs Harris technology for master control workflow

Tulsa, OK, based Golden Eagle Broadcasting has installed a variety of Harris workflow, infrastructure and networking equipment for its master control operation.

Central to the dual-playout operation in master control are two Harris NEXIO AMP transmission servers with 12TB of integrated storage per unit and a Harris ADC automation system.

Golden Eagle Broadcasting also has installed a Harris Predator II-GX multiviewer to ensure the integrity of video, audio and data feeds from the NEXIO AMP servers and other workflow sources.

The installation also includes a variety of Harris 6800+ processing and distribution gear, including HD-SDI distribution amplifiers, embedding gear and A/D-D/A converters. Harris DTS Neural Surround UpMix technology processes 2.0 stereo feeds for 5.1 surround, and provides loudness control functionality through an additional Harris module. Harris Videotek VTM4100 test and measurement solutions for loudness monitoring complete the installation.