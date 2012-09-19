GlobeCast and FRANCE 24 expand HbbTV trial to Middle East with Arabsat and Orange

GlobeCast and FRANCE 24 have announced that they will expand their exploratory Hybrid Broadband Broadcast Television (HbbTV) service to the Middle East in fall 2012 with the support of Orange and Arabsat.

The service, to be offered to satellite viewers of FRANCE 24 in the Middle East, follows a European deployment begun earlier this year with SES. The project will add a layer of interactivity to satellite TV programming by harnessing the capability of connected TVs, allowing satellite TV viewers in the region to use their connected televisions to interact with FRANCE 24's linear and non-linear content.

This service will be a robust test of HbbTV's ability to enhance the quality of DTH users' viewing experience. It should also provide valuable insight towards building broadcast offers that combine the power and reliability of traditional broadcast delivery with the new possibilities offered by the latest content delivery networks (CDNs).

GlobeCast will use its broadcast experience and knowledge of connected TVs to lead this trial. It will also provide ground services and uplink from its Paris technical operations center. The satellite feed will be delivered via the BADR-4 satellite, Arabsat's leading orbital position in the Middle East. Orange will use the CDN expertise of its Smart Networks Program to drive the broadband delivery of this service. The result will be an integrated solution that promises to deliver a robust experience for the end viewer.

