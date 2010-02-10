Germany’s WK-Audio introduces ID-Console controller system

German electronics firm WK-Audio has unveiled its new flagship product, the ID-Console. Created in late 2009, the ID-Console is intended to replace the company’s ID-Controller. In fact, much of the hardware and software comprising the new ID-Console’s is identical to the ID-Controller. However, the new control surface boasts an all-new chassis, with new encoder, rotary buttons and key buttons. The result of this design update is a more professional and better-looking surface. In deference to its installed base of customers, WK-Audio ensured that the new ID-Console still delivers the ID fader packs in the classic design.

Developed in tandem with Steinberg's media production software Nuendo, ID-Console ensures unprecedented levels of integration. The ID-Console features ultra-quiet 100mm motorized channel faders, individually assignable to Nuendo and controlling up to 96 channels through optional fader modules. VST plug-in instruments can be loaded, edited and applied directly from the controller, while a host of dedicated command buttons are freely assignable. The LED meter bridge features 24 channel meters and eight master section meters with 30-segment acuity. An edit section features a jog dial, trackball and built-in ASCII keyboard, while the surface’s master section handle talkback, headphones and three-way fold back.