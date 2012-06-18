Germany's wige MARKETING selects Signiant for distribution of motorsports video

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry, has announced that German media rights company wige MARKETING has selected Signiant's Media Exchange software to accelerate the delivery of promotional video content for broadcast.

Specializing in content distribution for televised sports and entertainment, wige MARKETING will use Signiant Media Exchange to support European events including the DTM, also known as the German Touring Car Championship.

For every DTM race, wige MARKETING uses digital transfer to distribute news content and race highlights as well as full race footage to more than 20 major sports networks worldwide. Previously, the company relied on FTP to transfer finished work to its clients, a slow process that was further complicated by the large size (up to 20GB) of the HD files in wige MARKETING's XDCAM-based production workflows. These files had to be encoded in order to be transported over FTP, and then decoded by customers before they could be ingested into editing systems.

With Media Exchange, wige MARKETING is able to move these large media assets in a highly secure and managed fashion using a 100GB Internet connection, and at speeds that are many times faster than FTP. Because files can be sent in their native XDCAM format without requiring encoding or decoding, they can be ingested directly into customers' editing systems to save time and streamline playout workflows.

Media Exchange has been used successfully for four DTM events to date, and the system will be extended for several upcoming European racing series as well as the celebrated ADAC Zurich 24h Race Nürburgring in Germany. In addition, wige MARKETING has established a Signiant link with its associate company, Lauterbach, to exchange video content in support of the production of promotional motorsports videos.