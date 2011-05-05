Genelec releases BroadcastPak for 5.1 monitoring

Genelec has released its new BroadcastPak, composed of five 8030A biamplified loudspeakers and a 7050B active subwoofer. The BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution, ideal for multichannel editing rooms, mobile recording/OB trucks and other mixing environments where space is at a premium.

Very compact, the 8030A is a powerful, biamplified near-field monitor ideal for broadcast mix. Its minimum diffraction enclosure, aluminum die-cast cabinet has rounded edges and gently curved front and sides to achieve a smooth frequency response and superb imaging qualities with minimized cabinet edge diffraction. Like all Genelec 8000 monitors, the 8030A also features flow-optimized reflex port design and optimized die-cast aluminum structure with extremely durable semi-matte finish and acoustically optimized metal grilles. Low-distortion drivers are driven by dedicated, dual 40W amplifiers after sophisticated filtering. Magnetic shielding, overload protection circuitry and versatile room response are standard. Versatile mounting features include integrated rear support points for wall and floor stands plus an additional 3/8in thread for mounting on the cabinet base.

The Genelec 7050B LSE subwoofer extends the LF response down to 25Hz with amazing bass articulation. This is made possible in such a compact enclosure thanks to Genelec's Laminar Spiral Enclosure (LSE) technology. With five main input channels and an LFE channel with 85/120Hz reproduction bandwidth selection, the 7050B is designed to complement Genelec’s 8020A or 8030A active monitors. The subwoofer features a single 8in driver with a 70W power amp. It has a frequency response from 25Hz to 85Hz (±3dB) and the ability to deliver short-term sine wave of 100dB SPL in half space at 1m. Like all Genelec LSE active subwoofers, the 7050B also features extremely low distortion.