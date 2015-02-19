GatesAir Introduces Compact Maxiva Gap-Filler Transmitters

CINCINNATI— GatesAir is introducing a new range of low-power transmitter and gap filler technologies for solving the challenges of high penetration across large DTV networks. The new technology specializes in delivering digital TV services over the air to regions lacking coverage by higher power transmitters, reliably filling in hard-to-reach areas.



GatesAir said it would debut the line with two new low-power TV platforms that address two distinct needs at the upcoming NAB Show in April. The Maxiva Ultra-Compact series offers standalone low-power translator and on-channel gap filler solutions for UHF and high-band VHF stations across four power levels (30, 50, 80 and 130 watts). Ultra-Compact cuts the rack space requirements of its predecessor by 50 percent, fitting in 1 RU.



The Maxiva Multi-Compact series comprises high-density, 4 RU 19-inch rack-mounted UHF and VHF transmission systems available in several configurations, including N+1, N+2, or N+1+M+1 redundancy. The Multi-Compact series provides a single chassis to house up to eight separate 15 watt transmitters, translators or on-channel gap fillers, and provides the most compact design available, along with multiple redundancy options and configurations.



Both platforms share performance and efficiency attributes with medium-to-high power Maxiva transmitters, GatesAir said. Both systems are frequency agile across UHF and high VHF to address concerns about future spectrum re-pack. The broadband design also reduces spare part holdings for group owners with multiple systems to maintain.



Maxiva Ultra-Compact and Multi-Compact series’ are available for multiple DTV standards, including DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T/Tb and ATSC, with many input interfaces to ensure complete, interoperable solutions for any DTV network.

