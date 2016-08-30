GatesAir Announces IP Air-Cooled Transmitters

CINCINNATI—GatesAir’s air-cooled transmitters are hopping on the IP bandwagon, as the company has announced a range of transmitters with native IP capability, the Maxiva UAXTE. These new air-cooled UHF transmitters offer instant adaptability and improved flexibility to industry DTV standards that benefit from IP networking and connectivity. It also features software-defined modulation for migration to future digital TV standards, including ATSC 3.0.

The Maxiva UAXTE integrates GatesAir’s latest modulator from the Maxiva XTE exciter into its architecture. This eliminates the need to retrofit previous generations of Maxiva transmitters with additional gear for network connectivity. The XTE modulator integration also increases digital signal processing capability using CPU processing technology based on Advanced RISC Machines and FGPAs. Ultimately, this provides improved over-the-air reception for DTV consumers.

The design of the UAXTE features an integrated, unified control system that eliminates the standard practice of a separate user interface for the exciter and transmitter. Part of the systems centralized control includes a simplified status page to monitor system health, as well as an event and alarm log.

Models of the UAXTE transmitter include the UAXTE-24 and UAXTE-32. The UAXTE-24 provides 12kW of OFDM power and 21.6kW of ATSC power; the UAXTE-32 provides 16kW of OFDM power and 28.8kW of ATSC power.

GatesAir will display the new UAXTE transmitters at IBC 2016 at booth 8.C30.