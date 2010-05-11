Gannett selects WSI for HD weathercasts

The broadcast division of Gannett has selected WSI (Weather Services International) as its vendor of choice for weathercast HD format enhancements in 17 of its 19 markets.

In addition, Gannett is launching WSI's WeatherActive interactive mapping solution on its stations' locally branded websites.

Gannett stations currently featuring WSI's enhanced HD weathercasts include KXTV, Sacramento, CA; KUSA, Denver; WTLV/WJXX (FirstCoast News) Jacksonville, FL; and WUSA, Washington, D.C.

The remaining markets will be on-air and online by early summer.