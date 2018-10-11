Fujinon Offers Servo Option for New Cabrio 20-120mm Zoom Lens
Fujinon has introduced a new version of its XK6x20 zoom (better known as the Cabrio 20-120mm) without the servo drive motor, making it operable as a fully manual, parfocal, cinema zoom lens. The servo drive on other Cabrio Series lenses is interchangeable on the 20-120mm, if the 20-120 is purchased without a drive unit.
Designed to be convertible between the video production and cinema markets, the Cabrio 20-120 features a flat T3.5 from end-to-end, with no ramping. It covers a S35-sized sensor (Super 35 format).Without the servo drive, it can easily accept industry-standard cine motors and matte boxes.
Fujinon says camera and lens support providers are offering solutions to benefit users of the Cabrio 20-120mm without a servo. Among them, Chrosziel and Heden have designed lighter weight servo zoom motor solutions for the 20-120mm.“In reality TV, camera operators often need to hold the camera for 8-10 hours a day. Saving a 20% of the weight of the lens is a big deal to an operator and operator and these lightweight third-party drives integrate seamlessly with Sony’s FS series zoom controllable hand grip.
On the mount side, Duclos Lenses and IBE (Germany) offer EF mount and multi-mount kits for the 20-120mm.
The Cabrio 20-120mm is fit with a nine-blade iris. The zoom’s barrel markings are luminous for visibility in dark shooting situations, and distances are listed in feet or meters.
