Front Porch Digital to show AXF at BroadcastAsia

At BroadcastAsia2011, Front Porch Digital will showcase its DIVArchive v7.0 content storage management system, which features new capabilities to make it ideal for a broader array of applications. With its support for complex DPX packages, DIVArchive v7.0 enables video-like operations on film-carried content.

DIVArchive V7.0 is also the first system of its kind to implement the new open Archive eXchange Format (AXF) technology developed by Front Porch Digital to protect, preserve and facilitate the exchange of content among storage systems today and for the future. This open AXF implementation represents a step toward replacing outmoded legacy formats like TAR with a truly open and storage-agnostic approach ensuring long-term accessibility to content. In support of the company's open approach to technology and as a founding member of the SMPTE AXF initiative back in 2006, Front Porch Digital is committed to contributing its work back to the SMPTE and the community in hopes of accelerating the standardization of AXF.