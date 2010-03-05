Front Porch Digital, Telestream offer integrated solutions worldwide
Front Porch Digital and Telestream have partnered on more than 200 installations worldwide of the DIVArchive content storage management solution embedded with Telestream FlipFactory for in-path transcoding.
With FlipFactory embedded in the DIVArchive Actor, or data-mover component, a media company can configure customized rules for transcoding content to speed and facilitate the automated workflow. For example, a broadcaster might direct DIVArchive to take all content being archived in high-resolution and simultaneously copy and transcode it into a low-resolution browse format, making it available via a Web browser to users at workstations.
Likewise, content coming from a particular editing system can be automatically reformatted for playout and subsequently reformatted for storage — all within the DIVArchive environment.
