French broadcast software vendor ProConsultant Informatique to introduce targeted advertising support in nonlinear scheduling at NAB

ProConsultant Informatique, a specialist in business management systems for broadcasters and content providers, will show an enhanced version of its flagship LOUISE business management solution and introduce new, nonlinear scheduling features for CINDY, its sales management software, at the 2011 NAB Show, in Las Vegas, April 9-14.

The company has added multiplatform capabilities to both platforms and incorporated support for targeted advertising in nonlinear programming within CINDY. Within LOUISE, the company will be showing content creation and repurposing tools that produce a streamlined workflow with enhanced productivity and support for expanded revenue applications such as the targeted advertising.

LOUISE manages media and metadata throughout the lifecycle of an asset, acting as a control hub and overseeing other systems while executing rights to allow or deny publication. It has a workflow engine that automates various processes, such as archive retrievals, and transcoding. To further reduce the burden of multiplatform production, the system includes the MediaBench module, which can be used to create promos, thumbnails and segments for content that is repurposed to nonlinear platforms.