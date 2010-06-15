Freeview Australia approves Digital TV Labs

Freeview Australia has approved Digital TV Labs as it launches its Freeview EPG product. The launch includes significant technological developments: an MHEG-based EPG, PVR functionality and support for the hybrid MHEG Interaction Channel.

Digital TV Labs has been appointed to provide conformance testing for receiver manufacturers wishing to meet the new specification, which will allow the expansion of a consumer market. Digital TV Labs now includes the Freeview Australia test suite in its Evora iSuite DVB-S/C/T Web-based interactive receiver test framework. This technology covers nearly 30 DVB countries.

From its laboratory in Hong Kong, the company can also provide hosting and debugging facilities to help receiver manufacturers achieve the necessary standard.