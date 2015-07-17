Fraunhofer IIS and Jünger Audio Presenting Loudness Processor for MPEG-H

ATLANTA – Fraunhofer IIS and Jünger Audio have announced that they have partnered on a prototype multi-channel monitoring, authoring and loudness processor for the MPEG-H TV audio system, the Level Magic. Using Jünger Audio technology, broadcasters can use the processor with the MPEG-H system can maintain compliance with loudness regulations while avoiding processing artifacts of traditional loudness control approaches.

Level Magic

With the new MPEG-H system, content can be tagged to indicate it has been processed or leveled for proper loudness control. This allows the system to only apply loudness control on unprocessed content, preventing degradation of multiple leveling passes. This occurs in real-time as the content is broadcast. This feature is integrated into MPEG-H Audio Monitoring and Authoring Unit from Jünger Audio, in collaboration with Fraunhofer IIS.

The Level Magic algorithm is highly adaptive to the structure of the incoming audio and requires only a small number of parameters be set by the user.

Fraunhofer IIS and Jünger Audio showcased the processor at the recent ATSC 3.0 audio demonstration in Atlanta.