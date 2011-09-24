France's FTV uses Orad platforms for channel branding

France Television (FTV), the French public broadcaster operating eight TV channels, will be moving all its channel branding activity onto platforms from Israeli 3-D video graphics vendor Orad. FTV will be using Orad’s content creation package 3Designer to centralize its branding graphics.

FTV, which covers national, regional and overseas transmissions, has been using Orad’s channel branding solution for their France 3 channel for three years and has now chosen the company for the other channels as well.

Sony Broadcast Professional Services is managing the project, which is due for completion in the next 18-24 months.