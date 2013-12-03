Fox Sports’ NFL Coverage Goes 4K With EVS

FAIRFIELD, N.J.— Fox Sports has deployed EVS’ 4K XT3 server with Epsio Zoom for its live coverage of the National Football League’s 2013-2014 season. Its 4K ‘Super Zoom’ workflow is enabling Fox Sports to zoom in on key replays to give viewers clearer close-ups of content such as controversial calls.



The system was supplied by Video Equipment Rentals, which added the 4K capabilities to one of its existing EVS XT3 servers.



“With EVS’ 4K server, we can take advantage of the higher resolution of 4K to give viewers clearer and highly detailed close-ups of the action,” said Jerry Steinberg, senior vice president, technical operations, Fox Sports. “We also used the 4K XT3 and Epsio Zoom for our recent coverage of the World Series.”



For its NFL coverage, Fox Sports has deployed 11 EVS XT series servers, three IPDirector media production management suites, two XFile stations for archiving and restoring, and an XTAccess gateway.



The 4K XT3 server manages ingest and live replays of live 4K camera feeds. Existing XT3 customers are able to migrate to 4K with a nominal upgrade to their systems and an identical user interface to the original. The 4K XT3 integrates with Epsio Zoom for 4K zooming, enabling customers to scale any 16:9 region within 4K frames to HD in real time.