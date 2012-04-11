FOR-A Unveils LTO-5 High-Capacity Video Storage Appliance at the 2012 NAB Show

FOR-A LTO-5 High-Capacity Video Storage Appliance

At this year’s NAB Show, FOR-A will unveil the LTS-50 high-capacity, tape-based video storage appliance. Using a network connection, it archives media files to LTO-5 tape regardless of file format. It also creates original and duplicate copies with the use of an external LTO drive.



The LTS-50 uses an LTFS (linear tape file system), which records video on tape as files and enables reading and writing of files from a PC via FTP. It’s ideal for data backup that does not require video I/O, as well as archives of nonlinear editing materials to be reused. The LTS-50 can be controlled through FOR-A’s optional LTR Browser software, and another optional proxy generator can be configured to automatically create low-resolution proxy files and thumbnails when archiving MXF files.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. FOR-A will be at booth C5219.