FOR-A to unveil VFC-7000 HD variable frame-rate camera

FOR-A will introduce the VFC-7000 HD variable frame-rate (super-slow-motion) camera at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 12-15.

The camera offers high-speed playout and recording in full-frame HD (1280 x 720) at up to 700fps and allows for the recording speed to be varied from 125fps to 700fps.

The lightweight VFC-7000 is easy to carry with its integrated handle. The VFC-7000 comes with camera head, main body, an F lens mount and recording component in one integrated package. With its high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor, the camera features an electronic high-speed shutter that can operate as fast as 1/200,000ths of a second for shooting fast-moving subjects without blur.

The camera includes internal storage memory for 2.3 seconds of HD recording (full frame), which can be expanded to about nine seconds with optional maximum memory installed. The Ethernet interface offers high-speed transfer of footage to an external storage or production system.

See FOR-A at NAB Show Booth C5219.