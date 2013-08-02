FOR-A to spotlight MINI M/E function at Texas broadcasters’ convention

FOR-A will feature its HVS-390HS HD/SD video switcher at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) Annual Convention and Trade Show, Aug. 7-8 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel.

The HVS-390HS HD/SD includes newly announced MINI M/E functionality, an extension of the aux bus system that allows operators to deploy any aux bus transition with cuts, mixes or wipes, and display a keyer complete with DVE functions. The HVS-390HS’s MINI M/E feature can be beneficial in a variety of broadcast applications, including productions where distributing an automatic second language feed is desired, or when displaying different information on the monitors viewed by a studio audience is useful.

FOR-A also will showcase its FVW-500HS HD/SD video writer, which is well-suited for sports broadcasts and news productions. The FVW-500HS features freely assignable custom buttons and enables freehand drawing, spotlight effects and positioning of objects and image files over video.