Ferri Lighting Design & Associates Designs First LED Studio for ESPN

NEW YORK – Ferri Lighting Design & Associates announced that it has designed and installed the lighting for the new flagship ESPN ‘Sportscenter’ studio, at ESPN’s headquarters facility in Bristol, Conn. The new studio design, which is almost fully LED lit, is the first LED studio deployment for ESPN. FLDA has also leveraged Prism Projection’s Power Net—a data-over-power solution—that bypasses standard DMX cable runs to distribute studio power directly over power lines. The ESPN ‘Sportscenter’ installation is currently the largest Power Net installation in the world. FLDA has also designed and installed lighting in ESPN’s Sky Deck, a suspension grid system that flies above the studio set.



Bruce Ferri, senior designer of FLDA, designed the ESPN ‘Sportscenter’ studio in Bristol for its redesigns in both 2000 and 2004 with his previous company, New York City Lights. Ferri had also designed a full LED rig for ESPN’s NASCAR Pit Studio installation, which was a fully outfitted trailer that attended NASCAR races. The new ESPN ‘Sportscenter’ studio encompasses 10,500 square feet of space at the Bristol campus, making it the largest ESPN studio.

