Fairview Issues New Line of Waveguide Bends

ALLEN, TEXAS—On-demand microwave and RF components supplier Fairview Microwave has launched a new line of waveguide bends that operate from 5.85 to 90 GHz across 12 frequency bands, from C band to W band. The bends are available in 30 models with a range in size from WR-137 to WR-12; all models are RoHS compliant.

The Fairview waveguide bends are used to protect the strength of the transmission signal in waveguide systems that require a signal to turn or bend 90-degrees. These new waveguide bends feature low-loss and VSWR as low as 1.08:1 and are available in both E-plane and H-plane configurations. The bends are also offered with either a CPR-style flange or a UG-style flange.

The new waveguide bends are now in-stock and are available for shipping.