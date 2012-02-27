Facilis Technology shipsTerraBlock 5.5

At Broadcast Video Expo (BVE) 2012 Facilis Technology debuted version 5.5 of its TerraBlock Shared Storage System, featuring the Facilis Shared File System for Linux.

Delivering improved compatibility, value, scalability and performance, the new software release also includes integrated server spanning and mirroring, Adobe® Premiere® Pro project sharing and a new capacity expansion product called TX16.

TerraBlock is Facilis' multiplatform, high-capacity, shared storage solution supporting 4Gb/s and 8Gb/s Fiber channel, and GigE and 10GigE through the Facilis Shared File System. Key version 5.5 features include:

• Linux Shared File System Support - Mount Multi-user Write volumes on Linux workstations connected via Fiber channel or Ethernet

• Integrated Server Spanning and Mirroring - Create volumes that span across multiple TerraBlock servers or mirror to another server

• TX16 Expansion - Cost-effective capacity expansion of 32TB per unit

• Recovery (Rebuild) Priority - Control the speed of recovery or pause recovery when bandwidth-intensive work is required during the recovery process

• Adobe Premiere Pro Project Sharing - Share both Apple® Final Cut Pro® 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro projects on Multi-user Write volumes through the Facilis Project Manager Application and avoid costly overwrites

• Support for Avid® Media Composer® 6.0 and Symphony® 6.0 - Qualification of the latest Avid applications on Windows 7 and OS X Lion

Facilis TerraBlock 5.5 is now available as a free download to customers with current support contracts. For the latest TerraBlock feature list, please visit http://www.facilis.com/products.html.