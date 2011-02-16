Eyeheight launches Final Cut legalizer plug-in

At BVE 2011, Eyeheight is launching complianceSuiteFC, a set of filter and generator plug-ins compatible with Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Express. ComplianceSuiteFC enables Final Cut users to generate file-based workflow from concept to playout by verifying and conforming footage, prior to submission to any file-based quality-assurance system, from within a familiar Final Cut environment.

Included in the complianceSuiteFC are legalEyesFC, a precision, floating-point video legalizer plug-in and safeEyesFC, safe-area generator plug-in that provides an extensive range of broadcast safe-area markers covering all the requirements for SD, HD and 2K.