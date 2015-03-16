EVS to Showcase 4K/UHD XT3 Production Server at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - EVS will show many products for live production at the 2015 NAB Show, including its XT3 server. The XT3’s latest Multicam software engine expands the unit’s SuperMotion camera configurations to include two SuperMotion 6X camera recordings with two additional recording and playout channels. It now supports 4K/UHD, 1080p, 10 Gigabit Ethernet and up to 12 HD/SD live channels.

XT3

EVS will also showcase a unified LSM environment enabling new capabilities like: on-the-fly virtual effects for augmenting live replay, flexible multi-angle content access and control for quick highlight creation, and a new touch-based clip and playlist control.



EVS will demonstrate its IPDirector live production software suite, with content tools for maximizing game-day content production and delivery. It features 4K and HD advancements, enhanced replays with zoom and integrated delivery through post editing tools.

For IT production, EVS will show the DYVI switcher, with a distributed architecture ideal for studios with multiple control rooms and cross-campus to cross-continent distribution.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. EVS will exhibit in Booth SL3817. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com