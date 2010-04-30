EVS rolls out XTnano

EVS has rolled out XTnano, a cost-effective SD/HD replay server developed for live broadcasters and OB facilities requiring replay solutions. It is ideal for multiple live production operations, such as live slow motion and super motion replays, as well as clipping and playlist creations.

The server is built in a 4RU chassis offering four configurable channels and native support of DVCPRO HD and DVCPRO 50 codecs. If offers advanced security features, such as RAID technology and redundant power suppliers, to guarantee no operational failures.

With its dual gigabit Ethernet networking capabilities, the XTnano allows faster than real-time file transfers to removable media and the most popular post-production tools. It is also possible to simultaneously play and transfer content to other EVS servers, including the XT[2]+ and XS production servers.