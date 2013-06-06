Eutelsat KabelKiosk taps Harmonic for headend solution

Eutelsat KabelKiosk, a provider of ready-to-use TV products and services for network operators in Europe, has deployed an integrated headend solution from Harmonic to power its extended DVB and IP platform and multiscreen service distributed to multiple cable and telco operators throughout Germany.

Using Harmonic’s dense headend solution, Eutelsat KabelKiosk can prepare 50 HD and 100 SD channels for IPTV and adaptive-bit-rate (ABR) streaming to smartphones, PCs, set-top boxes and connected TV devices, maximizing the operator’s efficiency and cost savings.

Leveraging Harmonic’s ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), Eutelsat KabelKiosk can receive up to four satellite carriers per rack unit. Harmonic’s ProStream 9100 with ACE high-density stream processor and transcoder increases Eutelsat KabelKiosk’s operational efficiencies by supporting 20 HD or 60 SD broadcast transcoding services, as well as 10 HD or 20 SD OTT services encoded in a variety of ABR profiles, from a single rack unit.

By leveraging ACE transcoding technology, the ProStream 9100 delivers high video quality and the flexibility to support a variety of applications, such as digital turnaround, any-to-any transcoding, time-shift TV, VOD, picture-in-picture (PIP) and live adaptive streaming to PCs, tablets, smartphones, and OTT set-top boxes.