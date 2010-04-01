ERTU selects Harris dual-cast TV transmitters

Egyptian state broadcaster ERTU has chosen Harris dual-cast TV transmitters as a central part of its preparation for the switch to digital transmission.

ERTU has ordered Harris Maxiva ULX liquid-cooled UHF TV transmitters and Platinum VLX liquid-cooled VHF TV transmitters and will cover the Great Cairo and the Matruh zones in Egypt.

ERTU selected Harris transmitters because they are compact and easy to maintain, and they allow for an easy switch to digital transmission. The field-upgradeable design of the Platinum and Maxiva transmitters ensures that ERTU will not have to organize major technology rollouts or re-train its staff when ready to make the transition to digital.

Four Maxiva ULX 10 kW transmitters will transmit four national channels from the new Mokattam transmission site in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. These channels will carry programming including sports, entertainment and drama. Three Platinum VLX 5 kW transmitters will transmit three national channels covering the zone around the Mediterranean seaport of Matruh.

