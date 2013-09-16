Ensemble designs introduces instantaneous HDMI clean switching

The Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT 410 clean HDMI router has built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of all sources, including those that are asynchronous.

The new router provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras and other sources in a live event. Switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources. Pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router’s built-in frame syncs. The router’s outputs can feed projectors, flat screens and production equipment.

The router accepts 3G, HD and SD signals and can each can be output as SDI, and vice versa. The output format follows the inputs. The flexible I/O configuration allows changes to the number of router inputs and outputs providing flexibility that saves time for engineers when setting up a job.

BrightEye NXT 410 has four HDMI inputs; one HDMI output; two dedicated SDI inputs; two dedicated SDI outputs; one flexible SDI port that can be either an input or output; and an SFP (small format pluggable) port that can be fiber or mini BNC, and either inputs or outputs.