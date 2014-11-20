Encompass Deploys Playout With DigitalGlue

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. —Encompass Digital Media has chosen DigitalGlue to provide a custom software solution for its deployment of the Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system at the Encompass Stamford, Conn., facility. ChannelPort speeds the deployment of new SD and HD television channels by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback. The DigitalGlue solution creates port profiles that reduce operational errors.



The new DigitalGlue solution provides a custom software layer between the Spectrum ChannelPort playout system and the Harmonic NMX digital service manager, which manages the Spectrum ports for Encompass. The software creates operator and port profiles to automate the process of limiting the number of users that have change-level access to the Service Manager. In this manner, the solution helps Encompass substantially reduce risk and errors that can affect the on-air product for its clients.



