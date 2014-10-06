Encoder for DSNG and More

SEOUL—Korean vendor CASTWIN has debuted the new DME-9724HM high-end professional encoder, with option for DSNG. The unit features high video quality and low latency. When choosing the DSNG option, operating on either C, Ku, or Ka-bands, a user is fully-equipped for high quality broadcasting of racing, sports and other events via real time encoding with ultra low latency. It is particularly well-suited for teleports and digital satellite news gathering vehicles.

Features include ultra low latency (150ms); full HD 1080P support; 4:2:0(8bit) & 4:2:2(10bit) support; 4ch AES/EBU Digital Audio; integrated advanced scaling function; control of frame rate; image enhance; phase noise; colour correction; gamma control; and integrated modulation for each standard (DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, ATSC, ISDB-T, DSNG, DVB-S/S2).