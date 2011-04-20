EMC Isilon delivers high performance for big data
EMC has introduced new generations of its EMC Isilon scaled-out NAS hardware and software platforms. The new hardware platform enables customers to choose from a range of drive configurations, including solid-state drives (SSD) with either SAS or SATA support, and combine them with a large, globally coherent cache and next-generation, quad-core processors to deliver optimum price-performance for the acceleration of data access.
Leveraging these new hardware innovations, Isilon’s OneFS 6.5 operating system delivers enhanced enterprise functionality to improve performance for mission-critical data center operations, while Isilon’s SyncIQ 3.0 significantly improves recovery point objectives, providing quality data protection.
