Elemental Technologies Drives Now TV, Sky Go

PORTLAND, ORE. & LONDON – Looking to get its over-the-top TV and mobile services off the ground, Sky, a U.K. pay TV provider, has gone with Elemental Technologies to process and deliver Now TV and Sky Go.

Now TV is Sky’s OTT TV service; Sky Go is its mobile service. The Sky OTT service infrastructure now uses Elemental Live as the video processing engine in a workflow controlled by Elemental Conductor. Sky channel IP inputs will be fed to Elemental Live software during live streaming, which will encode original and aggregated linear content in real time for delivery to mobile devices and the web. The Sky VOD workflow uses Elemental Server systems to transcode content into multiple formats and encrypt it for high-quality, protected output to consumer devices over the Sky Content Delivery Network.

A supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, Elemental Technologies is based in Portland, Ore.