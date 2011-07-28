Egripment to feature VR, studio automation, ProTraveller crane

Egripment will on virtual reality, full camera studio automation and the ProTraveller crane for DSLR and HDV cameras at IBC2011.

A fully encoded package for virtual studio or augmented reality is now available for several different Egripment cranes, including the TDT system and the 305/306 remote heads, as well as optional encoders for use on track dollies.

The encoding package can be used in combination with rendering engines from Vizrt, Neuro TV, ORAD, Brainstorm and Ventuz. The package delivers high-quality, precise and reliable crane operation.

Egripment will demonstrate how it can deliver a fully integrated system that can be used in the automation environment of any studio. It also will highlight the ProTraveller, a jib/crane system for prosumer cameras, including DSLR and HDV, with a maximum weight of 22lbs.

See Egripment at IBC2011 Stand 11.A21.