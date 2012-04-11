Egripment Focuses on Virtual Reality, Studio Automation at NAB Show

Egripment tracking system for studio automation

At this year’s NAB Show, Egripment will focus on virtual reality with its fully encoded package for different Egripment cranes, including the TDT System and the 305/306 remote heads, as well as optional encoders for use on track dollies. The encoding package is compatible with many tested and certified rendering engines including: VIZRT, Neuro TV, ORAD, Brainstorm and Ventuz.



Egripment will also show a fully integrated studio automation solution ideal for 24/7 channels. It delivers precision tracking data for virtual sets and can be controlled from a joystick, touch screen, or complex automation system.



Egripment will also show the ProTraveller jib/crane system for prosumer cameras like DSLR and HDV. Weighing only 22 pounds, the jib offers smooth high-quality crane movement with a highly technical remote head whether in-studio or on location.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Egripment will be at booth C8312.



