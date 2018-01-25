EEG Develops Topic Model Tech for Lexi Captioning Platform

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—EEG believes that knowing what is being talked about can help its Lexi automatic cloud-based live captioning platform perform more accurately. That is the idea behind the company’s new Topic Model technology, which enables Lexi to recognize topics, immerse itself in distinctive vocabulary and observe context through the absorption of relevant web data unique to an implementation.

Lexi users can select one of EEG’s developed topic models during the setup process; they can also create their own custom model by providing reference URL’s or other text data specific to a subject matter or location. Lexi takes the data and observes the context of the words and names to recognize where and how they are often used.

EEG claims that with Topic Models, Lexi’s accuracy exceeds that of its previous speech-to-text systems.