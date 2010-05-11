EditShare releases Geevs 5.0

EditShare has released Geevs 5.0. EditShare acquired Geevs technology in September 2009, expanding its complete collaboration product line to include acquisition and playout for broadcasters.

The new Geevs 5.0 release enhances the production workflow across EditShare solutions and incorporates new core capabilities such as support for Apple ProRes and DNxHD. Highlights of the new Geevs 5.0 release include a new sports client application, support for Dolby E and edit while capture. The sports application permits multichannel synchronized recording and playback with up to 16 camera feeds, including instant playout from any angle with dynamic, slow-motion replay. Multiple servers also can be accessed and from a single controller.