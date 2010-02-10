EAW introduces KF740 three-way, line-array loudspeaker

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has introduced the KF740, a three-way, full-range, line-array loudspeaker. Based on input from users, and engineered by the same company design team responsible for EAW’s KF Series, the new KF740 line-array system brings a new level of performance to modules of its size, optimized for the widest possible range of touring and fixed installation applications. The symmetrical design, large horn and spaced woofers provide exceptional pattern control, while EAW Focusing and Resolution software further enhance system performance. The KF740 delivers output resembling the much larger KF760, but has the footprint and weight of the more diminutive KF730. It can be arrayed on its own or in tandem with other KF Series products.

Each module contains two HF compression drivers with 2.5in voice coils and two 8in MF transducers with 3in coils, all integrated into a single horn that occupies the entire face of the enclosure. This allows for consistent 90-degree pattern control, even at frequencies down to 160Hz, because the MF frequencies are transitioned to a spaced array of four 10in LF transducers with 2.5in voice coils. Two of the LF transducers are mounted within the horn and two are side-mounted, providing as much as 18dB of off-axis rejection. EAW Focusing, as provided by EAW’s UX8800 DSP, easily and precisely transitions from one system subsection to another. All magnet structures within the KF740 use neodymium magnets.

A full KF740 array provides seamless coverage, from directly below the array to hundreds of feet in front. The vertical output can be tailored to match the requirements of any space by varying the splay at the rear of the enclosures as directed by EAW Resolution software, yielding a continuous, coherent wave front of extended-range, high-resolution audio over the entire defined coverage area.

The KF740 reproduces from 50Hz to 20kHz. Each box measures roughly 40in x 13in x and 17.5in, weighing in at about 102lbs. The system is built in the United States with roadworthy toughness, including Neutrik NL8 connectors, Baltic birch cabinets, powder-coated steel grille and structural aluminum rigging hardware.