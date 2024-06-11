Eartec Launches UltraLITE PRO16 Comms Headset

Eartec has introduced its UltraLITE-PRO16 series that “sets a new standard in full duplex wireless for both studio and on-location TV production,” the company said.

The self-contained headsets provide simultaneous talk operation for up to 16 users without a HUB and are engineered with a “lightning fast” microprocessor that eliminates transmission latency and voice echo supplying crystal clear audio.

The Pro16 features two channels of communication and utilizes Active Frequency Hopping technology to evade interference while also boosting range up to a half mile. Upgrades include a metal reinforced microphone boom, all stainless hardware and rechargeable batteries that operate for 10 hours. Both single and dual ear models combine extra wide, soft padding to provide exceptional comfort, Eartec said.

The UltraLITE-PRO16 will begin shipping in July.