DVS Shows Compact Venice Multichannel Server at 2012 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, DVS will showcase the new 2U form factor for its Venice multi-channel broadcast server that is 50-percent smaller than its predecessor.Despite the compact size, Venice2U has increased functionality, such as enhanced file-based broadcast workflows that support file formats like GXF and codecs like H.264 AVC.It offers up to 9TB of internal storage, 10-Gbps Ethernet and USB 3.0 interfaces, with up to four video channels.



The server also has a new transwrapping engine as well as metadata editing for file or signal ingest and extended read-while-write capabilities when interplaying with Avid editing systems. With the integrated DVS data management software Spycer, VENICE enables users to accelerate workflows with metadata edit functions and customize metadata attributes of ingested P2 and XDCAM material to suit workflows needs.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.DVS will be at booth SL6815.