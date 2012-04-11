DVEO to highlight MultiStreamer at NAB Show

DVEO will feature its real-time, broadcast-quality MultiStreamer in all major video formats at the 2012 NAB Show.

Available in five different system configurations, DVEO's MultiStreamer encoders create multiple simultaneous high-, medium- and low-bit-rate IP streams and send them to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks (CDNs) and remote-video-capture devices.

The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry-standard protocols, including UDP, RTP or IGMP, and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP and RTSP. Audio output is AAC, AC-3 pass-through or Ogg Vorbis. DVEO recently added two new audio outputs, optional MP3 and optional SurCode for Dolby Digital AC-3.

New for 2012, DVEO has added schedulable input, which allows the systems to receive input at a specified date and time.