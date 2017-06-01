DPA Microphones Issue Limited Edition 25th Anniversary Kit

LONGMONT, COLO.—DPA Microphones has hit the 25-year mark and will be celebrating throughout 2017. One way the Danish professional audio manufacturer is doing that is by releasing a series of limited edition kits, with the first one available as of June 1.

The first of three limited edition microphone kits features a d:facto 4018V vocal microphone in a nickel finish with DPA’s 25-year logo on the handle. The kid also includes an SL1 adapter for Sony, Lectrosonics and Shure also in a nickel finish, as well as the traditional black d:facto 4018V with a free SL1 adapter.

DPA made 250 of these kits, 50 of which will come in an exclusive suitcase engraved with the 25-year logo; the others will come in a traditional black zip case.